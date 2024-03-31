Fun Seeker Drowns In Ogun River

Advertisement

A man identified as Sunday Ogah, from Benue State, drowned in the Eyinwa River around noon on Saturday at Odogbolu Local Government Area of Ogun State.

Naija News reports that Ogah, who had travelled to the area with his friend Otusanya Abayomi from Igbe Ilara Ikorodu, Lagos State, went to the river for a swim without informing anyone of his plans, leading to his untimely demise.

The news of his drowning later reached Abayomi, who then reported the matter to the local police.

Confirming the development, the spokesperson of the Ogun Police Command, Omolola Odutola, “The DPO Odogbolu detailed surveillance police officers in collaboration with some local divers to locate the corpse, but their efforts proved abortive.”

In response to the incident, the Ogun State Police Command cautioned the public about the dangers of swimming in unfamiliar rivers.

“The Commissioner of Police, Ogun State Police Command, CP Alamutu Abiodun, while extending his deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased during this difficult time, assured that the Command remains committed to promoting public safety and preventing such tragedies in the future,” Odutola conveyed through a WhatsApp message.

Naija News recalls that in August 2023, two Lagosians lost their lives in a river in Itori, Ewekoro Local Government Area, following a church program, highlighting a recurring safety issue regarding water activities in the state.