‘Why I Wear My Late Son’s Clothes’ – Mohbad’s Father

Joseph Aloba, the father of the late Afrobeat sensation Ilerioluwa Promise Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, has publicly shared the deep emotional connection he had with his son, including wearing his clothes as a way to keep his memory alive.

In an interview with blogger Kachiwire, he reminisced about the bond they shared, highlighting their friendship and commonalities.

Mohbad’s untimely death on September 12, 2023, led to widespread speculation and accusations, particularly targeting figures associated with his former label, Marlian Records, including its head Azeez Fashola, also known as Naira Marley, and associate Sam Larry.

Both denied any involvement in his death and were subsequently arrested and released on bail.

Attention then shifted to a nurse alleged to have administered fatal injections to Mohbad, positioning her as the prime suspect.

Amidst the growing demand for clarity on the singer’s death, the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, mandated a comprehensive forensic examination.

The Lagos State Police Command, following this order, assembled a specialized team, including a pathologist, to exhume and analyze Mohbad’s remains.

In a recent development, the Lagos Coroner Court revealed ongoing autopsy processes, with significant tests being conducted abroad.

State counsel O. Akinde, speaking at the Coroner’s Court in Ita-Elewa, Ikorodu, disclosed that while the external examination of the body is complete, the crucial toxicology analysis is underway in the United States, aiming to determine the internal factors contributing to the young artist’s death.

Speaking during the now viral interview, Aloba said he wears his son’s clothes because “we are the same size.”

He said, “He is my son. I can wear his clothes. We are the same size. And anybody that has that kind of a son and cannot share with, that means that person does not love his son. So we are together.

“I could remember the day they wanted to go and do the introduction that led to his engagement. He bought me shoes and he said ‘Daddy this is what you are going to wear’ I said these shoes were bigger than mine and that I did not want this kind of bourgeois, he said ‘this is exactly what I want you to do.

“So, he wanted to blend in with me. He is my son and a friend to me. So my focus now is justice for Mohbad. So all those rubbish questions, I do not want to answer questions like that. He is my son. People can say whatever they like.”