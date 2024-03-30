Mohbad’s Father Addresses Claims That He Asked Primeboy To Escape Following Son’s Death

Advertisement

Joseph Aloba, father of late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad, has refuted claims that he asked Primeboy to run away following the death of his son

Aloba stated this while reacting to an interview granted by his former wife.

The father insisted that he never had any encounter with Primeboy since the incident happened.

Naija News reports that in the interview, Mohbad’s mother, Bosede Adeyemo, had alleged that her ex-husband instructed Primeboy, who is Mohbad’s childhood friend, to run away to avoid being arrested and also not to be implicated in the late singer’s death.

Reacting to her claims via a letter by his lawyer, Monisola Odumosu, on Friday, Aloba said that the only time he ever met Primeboy was during his appearance at the coroner’s court.

The statement read in part, “Our client wishes to state that he did not and has not had any talks or discussions relating to the death of his son or any other issues with the said Primeboy since the death of his son, Ilerioluwa Aloba.

“The only time they met after the death of his son was at the coroner’s court sitting where Primeboy and our client only exchanged pleasantries in the presence of everyone, and there were no discussions between them.”

While faulting the claim by Adeyemo, the statement added that Mohbad’s father was after getting justice for his late son.

“Mr. Joseph Aloba will not cover anyone, no matter how great or mighty the person may be. He is after justice for the untimely snuffing out of the life of his great son. He uses this opportunity to urge Primeboy to tell the Coroner Court all that he knows without shielding anyone.

“The truth will surely come out even if it takes time. Our client believes that the will of justice may be slow, but it will surely grind to the truth.

“We urge the general public to disregard such spurious assertions. Rather, our client urges Ms. Adeyemo to declare what she knows about the death of Mohbad,” the statement added.