Manchester City Vs Arsenal: Guardiola, Arteta Give Injury Update

Coach Pep Guardiola of Manchester City and coach Mikel Arteta of Arsenal have given injury updates about their unfit players ahead of their Premier League table-toppers clash on Sunday, March 31.

Manchester City will host Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium by 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, a game which could help to determine the winner of the 2023-2024 Premier League campaign.

Arsenal are going into the game as table leaders with 64 points in 28 games, a point above third-placed Manchester City.

Apart from worrying about movement on the league table, the coaches are sweating over the fitness of some of their players.

Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, and Gabriel Magalhaes are seen as big doubts for the big game since they have not trained this week.

However, coach Arteta has told reporters that the players are likely to train on Saturday, a day before the clash and they may be available for the game.

Arteta said: “There’s a chance to see Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Magalhães playing against Man City, yeah.

“They have not trained yet, tomorrow we have another session… but there is a chance they can be part of the squad.”

As for Pep Guardiola, the Spanish tactician confirmed that John Stones and Kyle Walker who sustained different degrees of injuries while on international duty with England, are out of the clash. He however noted that Manuel Akanji who sustained an injury while playing for Switzerland is available for the tie.

Pep Guardiola said, “Injuries. Ederson is much, much better. Kyle and John are out. It is what it is.”

He added: “We played really well over the last month, the first game after the international break, you think about what will happen. We trained well yesterday and prepared for the game.

“Akanji is ok [to play against Arsenal.]”