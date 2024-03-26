Tinubu Appoints New Coordinator For National Counter-Terrorism Centre

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Major-General Adamu Garba Laka (rtd) as the new National Coordinator of the National Counter-Terrorism Centre.

In a statement on Tuesday by the presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, the centre is under the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA)

The statement said General Laka served in various capacities in the North-East, Nigeria, where he deployed tactical means to degrade terrorist groups.

It said General Laka also served in Sierra Leone and the Democratic Republic of Congo under the United Nations and was part of the Nigerian contingent in the US AFRICOM exercise in Senegal.

According to the statement, General Laka holds Master’s Degrees in National Security from the National Defence University, Pakistan, and in International Affairs and Strategic Studies, Nigerian Defence Academy.

The President anticipated that General Laka will bring his vast experience into this critical role to effectively remove security threats through pre-emptive, proactive, and diligent counter-terrorism coordination.