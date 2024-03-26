Health Benefits Of Taking Okra Water, Side Effects And How To Make Okra Water

What are the benefits of Okra water? Many people have been asking this question recently, and a series of speculations and arguments have been raised about it due to curiosity.

Naija News has observed that netizens have recently speculated on the benefits of okra and consumed the slippery extract.

Okra: To know whether Okra water has health benefits or not, it is best to know what okra itself really is.

Definition: Okra is a green vegetable widely used in cooking and known for its slimy texture.

However, it is important to note that okra is not just a delicious addition to meals; it also provides numerous health advantages when consumed in the form of okra water.

Okra water is becoming more popular due to its various health benefits, which is why it is recommended that you incorporate it into your daily diet.

Findings revealed one of the key advantages of consuming okra water: its potential to assist in weight loss. With its low-calorie and high fibre content, okra water is a satisfying beverage that can keep you feeling full for a longer period.

Moreover, the abundance of fibre in okra can help regulate digestion and prevent issues such as bloating and constipation.

Lastly, okra water is a great option for hydration. It is a natural and refreshing way to replenish the body’s fluids without consuming sugary or artificially flavoured drinks. This makes it an ideal choice for those trying to limit their intake of sugary beverages and stay hydrated throughout the day.

Recently, the Chief Nutritionist at Athreya Hospital, Bengaluru, Akshita Reddy, explained in detail to the Indian Express whether Okra water can positively affect overall health.

While responding in the affirmative about the good side of Okra water, Reddy states that although there are numerous benefits to drinking okra water, it is important for individuals to exercise caution.

He acknowledged that while Okra water is generally safe, it does contain fructans that may lead to digestive problems for those with specific intolerances.

Benefits Of Taking Okra Water:

According to Reddy, Okra water comprises the following health benefits:

Nutrient-rich: Okra water contains many nutrients, including antioxidants like vitamin C, flavonoids, and phenolic compounds. These essential components play a vital role in combating oxidative stress caused by free radicals, thereby reducing the risk of diseases and promoting overall well-being. Moreover, minerals such as potassium and magnesium support a healthy immune system and help alleviate inflammation.

Promotes healthy digestion: With its notable fibre content, particularly insoluble fibre, okra water aids digestion by adding bulk to stools and facilitating regular bowel movements. Additionally, the soluble fibre in okra water, in the form of mucilage, can provide soothing relief to the digestive tract.

Beneficial for diabetes management: Okra water may benefit individuals with diabetes or those at risk due to its flavonoids and polyphenols. These compounds have been shown to enhance insulin sensitivity and effectively manage blood sugar levels.

Enhances cognitive function: The inclusion of folate in okra water also contributes to mental well-being by supporting brain cell development and potentially improving cognitive function.

Dangers Of Excessive Consumption Of Okra Water

According to Reddy, “Excessive consumption might lead to gastrointestinal discomfort, such as nausea or vomiting. Individuals with known allergies to okra should avoid okra water due to potential allergic reactions.”

Mitigating these risks involves consuming okra water in moderation, especially if you are unaware of how your body responds to fructans or have a sensitive digestive system.

Based on research, Naija News observed that while there is a lot of information about the nutritional value of okra water, okra itself is a good source of several key vitamins and minerals.

According to HealthLine, eight pods of raw okra contain the following:

Calories: 31

Protein: 2 grams

Fat: 0.2 grams

Carbs: 7 grams

Fiber: 3 grams

Manganese: 33% of the Daily Value (DV)

Vitamin C: 24% of the DV

Thiamin: 16% of the DV

Folate: 14% of the DV

Magnesium: 13% of the DV

Vitamin B6: 12% of the DV

Copper: 12% of the DV

Understands that okra possesses a significant amount of manganese, a mineral that contributes to metabolism and the regulation of blood sugar. Additionally, it is abundant in vitamin C, which acts as an antioxidant and plays a crucial role in immune function.

However, it remains uncertain which of these micronutrients are present in okra water, as well as the precise quantities contained within it. Consequently, further studies are required to provide a clearer understanding.

How To Make And When To Drink Okra Water:

It is customary to prepare okra water by soaking okra pods or thin slices of okra in water overnight or for a maximum of 24 hours. After the okra has been soaked, it is advisable to squeeze out any remaining sap from the pods and mix it with the infused water.

Many individuals prefer to consume okra water as the first thing in the morning on an empty stomach, believing that this enhances its potential health benefits.

Nevertheless, no scientific evidence supports the notion that consuming okra water in the morning yields greater benefits compared to other times of the day. Therefore, you can enjoy okra water at any time that suits you best.

For optimal outcomes, it is recommended to incorporate okra water into a well-balanced diet that includes a variety of nutrient-rich foods such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and legumes.