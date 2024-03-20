Adeleke Speaks On Spending N18 Billion To Renovate Osun Govt House

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has rejected the All Progressives Congress (APC) claims that his administration spent N18 billion renovating the Government House.

Naija News reports that the APC had called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Offences Commission, ICPC, to investigate the state’s finances to curb ongoing corruption.

But the Governor, in a statement by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, described the APC’s claim as fake news.

He clarified that the administration did not borrow N10 billion for its infrastructure projects or programmes across the state, as the APC claimed.

Adeleke added that the APC should accept that it failed while it governed Osun State and be brave enough to commend the present government for succeeding where it recorded mass failure.

The statement reads: “Our attention has been drawn to a statement credited to the All Progressives Congress, APC, in which it again repeated his lies about the Osun State Government having taken a loan of N10 billion to implement current infrastructure programmes across the state.

“We equally rejected fake news that the state government spent N18 billion on the renovation of the Government House. It is a figment of the imagination of failed men of yesterday. Rather than sponsoring falsehood, we urge the APC to accept it failed while it governed Osun state and it should be brave enough to commend the present government for succeeding where it recorded mass failure.

“We affirm once again that the current government has not taken any loan since inception to pursue any programme or project. The man, who granted the interview on one innocuous YouTube channel, lied and acted as a purveyor of fake news.

“Governor Adeleke had told the public clearly and on several occasions that he is not borrowing to pursue the infra projects. Rather, the Governor explained that his administration’s strategy was to block leakages, expand earnings and save for projects by opening a project account dedicated to the financing of the projects.

“The project in question is a multi-billion naira expenditure spread over time designed to bridge the huge infra deficit the Governor inherited from the Gboyega Oyetola administration. Yesterday, today or tomorrow, no loan is contemplated as the Governor has a sustainable investment and implementation plan within the confines of state resources.”