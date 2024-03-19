Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Tuesday 19th March, 2024

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Tuesday 19th March 2024.

The PUNCH: The Nigerian Army, on Monday, said the Okuama community in the Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State where military personnel were killed, had resorted to propaganda. It denied any form of reprisal on the community, as The PUNCH gathered that about 20 suspects have been arrested.

Vanguard: Residents of Okuama community in Ughelli South Local Government Area, Delta State who fled into the bush where they have been hiding since March 14, yesterday, narrated how soldiers surprisingly opened fire on them and allegedly killed about 50 persons.

The Nation: The Army last night requested the Okuoma community in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State to identify those who killed its officers and men. It also released the names of those slain.

Daily Trust: As the partial internet glitch which hit Nigeria and some other countries along the West African coast persisted yesterday, many small and big business owners have continued to lament their inabilities to carry out optimal business transactions with their clients even as they count their financial losses.

Thank you for reading, that is all for today, see you again tomorrow for a review of Nigerian newspapers.