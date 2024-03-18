Fire Destroys Goods Worth Several Millions Of Naira At Sokoto Central Market

Goods worth several millions of naira, including motorcycles and other items were destroyed on Monday during a fire outbreak at the Sokoto Central Market.

Naija News reports the fire occurred in the early hours of the day at the motorcycle section and some other parts of the market, and no life was lost in the unfortunate incident.

The fire was said to have started from a solid waste dump.

Speaking on the market fire, the chairman of Motorcycles Marketers Association, Sokoto, Garba Mohammed, told The Nation that the number of motorcycles destroyed could not be ascertained.

He said: “We cannot specify the actual figure destroyed as a result of the incident which left many people in total loss of their goods and sites to the fire which started around 6 am today(Monday).

“A lot of them could not arrive at the scene early enough for possible rescue of their motorcycles and other items.”

Mohammed also confirmed the presence of federal and state fire service officials who are actively combatting the fire. He appealed to the state government for aid to those who suffered property loss in the inferno.

Man Steals Sound Amplifier From Kano Mosque

A 36-year-old man, identified as Abdullahi Garba, has been accused of stealing an amplifier from a Mosque in Kano State.

Reports gathered that the labourer, who lives in Kawon Lambu Hotoro, Nasarawa Local Government in Kano, trespassed into the Muslim worship centre and stole the sound system worth N80,000.

Naija News understands that the suspect was made to appear before a Sharia Court in Kano State on Monday and faced charges of criminal trespass and theft.

The prosecution counsel, Inspector Abdullahi Wada, informed the court that the incident was reported on March 14 at Hotoro Police Station by the complainant, Najib Hamisu, who resides at Tishama Quarters, Hotoro.