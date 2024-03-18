‘Budget Padding Is A Ploy To Tarnish Akpabio’s Image’ – Source Reveals Condition For Ningi’s Reinstatement

A member of the National Assembly has revealed that the three-month suspension imposed on the Senator representing Bauchi Central, Abdul Ningi, over allegations of padding the 2024 budget by N3.7 trillion may be reviewed.

Naija News reports that the Senate, under the leadership of Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, suspended Ningi last week over the controversy surrounding the alleged budget padding.

However, in an interview with Daily Trust, a source close to the Senate leadership asserted that the allegation of budget padding was a plot to tarnish Akpabio’s image and cause distraction.

The source noted that the issue, which culminated in Ningi’s suspension, “is being resolved amicably,” and the suspended Senator might be reinstated anytime “if he tenders a public apology to the Senate.”

The lawmaker added that the N3.7 trillion mentioned represents the budget of government-owned enterprises (GOEs), which are expected to be defended because the details are not always included in the entire estimate.

The source said, “I can tell you there is no tension in the Senate. The Senate remains one. The allegation about budget padding is just a ploy to tarnish the image of the Senate under Godswill Akpabio, who has shown uncommon commitment towards tackling the various challenges confronting the country by fostering effective collaboration with the Executive without jeopardizing the principle of separation of power.

“The N3.7 trillion that was mentioned represents the budget of government owned enterprises (GOEs) and they are expected to come to the Senate to defend their budget because the details are not always in the entire estimate. So, where is the budget padding allegation coming from? The budget was prepared by the executive. The House of Representatives plays more role in scrutinizing the budget and so where’s this allegation coming from if not because some people felt they should be the President of the Senate and not Senator Akpabio.

“There was also the allocation for Zonal Intervention Projects (ZIPs) for members of the National Assembly for their constituencies. The money is not being released to any lawmaker but this is in form of projects for their constituencies.”