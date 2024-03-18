200-Level Student ‘Disappears’ On Her Way To Lecture Room In Kogi

Janet Kyeme, a 200-level student in the Department of Library and Information Science (LIS) at Federal University, Lokoja, Kogi State, has been reported missing while on her way to attend lectures at the university.

Naija News learnt that Janet was last seen last on Friday morning when she took a motorcycle from her family house at the Zango – Army Barracks area of Lokoja to the institution’s main campus at Felele in Lokoja.

However, it is uncertain if the incident which happened in the early hours of Friday had to do with kidnapping.

According to Daily Trust, the foster father of the victim, a pastor of a Pentecostal church in Lokoja, raised the alarm when she did not return from school that fateful day.

Speaking about the incident, a close family friend, Pastor Joseph, said, “She left for school on Friday early morning as usual. When she did not come back from school that day, her foster father, a pastor and others called, but could not reach her as her cell phone was switched off.

“A sister was sent to the school to confirm her whereabouts without success. Apprehension has gripped the family over her fate, as no contact has been made to the family from any quarters since her sudden disappearance.”

A director in the institution, who craved anonymity, said the university authorities had left no stone unturned to ensure that the student’s whereabouts were established.

The director said, “The school authorities have taken appropriate action in conjunction with security agents and other relevant bodies. We hope our efforts will yield a desirable result. Since it’s already a security matter, we cannot say much about the situation now.”

Confirming the incident, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP William Aya, said the scenario appears to be a case of a missing person for now, as her supposed abductors have not contacted her family, adding that the investigation is ongoing.