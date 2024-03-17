Scripture Union Urges FG, Lawmakers To Resist Backing Same-Sex Relationship

The Scripture Union Nigeria in a resolute stance against the legalisation of lesbianism and bisexuality in Nigeria, has urged the Federal Government, lawmakers, and Christian organizations to stand firm against such measures.

The call to action was made by the union’s National Chairman, Wilfred Onu, during a press conference at the Scripture Union’s headquarters in Samonda, Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State.

Flanked by the union’s General Director, Uwem Udoh, Onu articulated the group’s concerns about the potential legal recognition of lesbianism and bisexuality, warning of significant repercussions for the global community.

He said, “We are deeply concerned about the seeming acceptance of these unbiblical ideas, contrary to the clear admonitions in the Holy Bible; in utter affront and disregard to the legal implications contained in the Same-Sex Marriage Prohibition Act, 2014; and other statutes/laws that criminalised such conduct in several states of the federation of Nigeria.

“The promotion of this ideology by some religious and political leaders, especially in the Western World is alarming. We can no longer keep silent and allow this immoral and debased movement to destroy the fabric of our human/societal decency, values and public morality.

“As a union that is rooted in Biblical principles, we re-affirm our dedication to promoting traditional Christian values and principles. We affirm that the fulcrum of the LGBTQ+ ideology is unbiblical, immoral, and appears to be founded on lies and penchant for inhuman living.

“We therefore call on the entire Christian community to firmly uphold and advocate the message of God’s love and redemption for all; and totally reject LGBTQ+ ideology that oppose or contradict the teachings and principles/injunctions of the Holy BIble.

“We call on all Christians and true lovers of humanity to rise in defence of the sanctity family life and decent society. The union unequivocally reject the harmful agenda of those persons, organisations and agencies who are promoting these ideologies.

“Furthermore, as a union with the mandate of God to serve children, youths and families, we are committed to safeguard, protect, defend and promote their innocence from harmful influences that deviate from Biblical teachings. We advocate for the preservation of traditional family values and marriage as defined in the Scriptures.”