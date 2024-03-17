Retired Soldier Begs Tinubu To Intervene In Zamfara Security Situation

A former Commandant of the Zamfara State Anti Thuggery Agency, Bello Bakyasuwa, has called on President Bola Ahmad Tinubu to take urgent action against the deteriorating security situation in Zamfara State.

In a passionate plea issued on Saturday, Bakyasuwa, who is also a retired soldier, highlighted the dire conditions faced by residents in many rural areas of the state, now under the control of bandits.

Naija News recalls that Zamfara State has been plagued by a series of security challenges over the years, including banditry, kidnapping, and armed robbery, which have devastated communities and disrupted lives.

Bakyasuwa’s appeal to the President underscores the severity of the situation, indicating that without decisive intervention, the state’s security crisis may continue to worsen.

In his statement, Bakyasuwa expressed deep concern for the residents’ safety and well-being, who have endured more than a decade of insecurity.

“Many communities in the rural areas are now bandits’ colonies,” he stated, emphasizing the extent to which criminal elements have entrenched themselves within the state.

The former commandant lamented the escalating challenges that have ravaged the entire state, pointing out the urgent need for federal intervention.

Bakyasuwa’s call to action comes at a critical time when the Nigerian government, under the leadership of President Tinubu, is facing increasing pressure to address security issues across the country.