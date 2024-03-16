Ghana High Commissioner To Nigeria, Bawa Dies In Abuja

Ghana’s High Commissioner to Nigeria, Ambassador Rawhide Bawa, is dead.

Naija News learned that Bawa, who also served as Ghana’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia, died on Thursday, March 14, in Abuja, at the age of 65.

Ambassador Bawa’s body was flown back to Ghana’s Kadjebi, Oti Region, on Friday for burial in accordance with Islamic rites.

Bawa is the second person President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo appointed to die in under a week. Earlier, John Kumah, a deputy minister of finance, died on Thursday, March 7.

According to GhanaWeb, Bawa was a member of the New Patriotic Party, NPP, and a former MP.

He was also a member of Parliament for the Akan Constituency from 2001 to 2005.

In 2017, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo appointed the deceased as Ghana’s high commissioner to Nigeria.

Meanwhile, American rapper, Meek Mill, born Robert Rihmeek Williams, is considering relocating to Africa, with Ghana as a potential destination.

Naija News understands that the American rapper expressed his concern about the growing crimes and insecurity in America, noting issues such as the prevalence of automatic guns, opioid addiction, and alleged mind control, and lamented feeling unsafe in the country.

He expressed a desire to obtain citizenship in Ghana, citing his belief that Africa does not have the same problems he sees in America and emphasizing his desire for dual citizenship if permitted.