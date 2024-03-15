Wike Appoints Chidi Amadi As Chief Of Staff

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has officially appointed Chidi Amadi as his Chief of Staff.

The appointment was confirmed in a statement on Friday by the Director Press, Office of the Minister, Anthony Ogunleye.

The statement quoted Wike to have said the appointment, is to enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of the Administration of the FCT.

Th statement praised Amadi’s has vast experience in public service and recalled previous political positions, including PDP chairman of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area and Chief of Staff to the Governor of Rivers State.

Ogunleye said: “As Chief of Staff, Hon Amadi will play a pivotal role in supporting the FCT Minister in the formulation and execution of policies and programs aimed at advancing the development agenda of the Federal Capital Territory and will provide strategic guidance as well as ensuring the smooth functioning of the Minister’s office”.

Naija News reports Amadi will be sworn into office on Monday, March 18.

Recall Amadi had resigned as the Chief of Staff to Governor Siminalayi Fubara in the wake of the face-off between the Governor and Wike on the political control of Rivers State.

Amadi, who hails from Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State and is a kinsman of Wike