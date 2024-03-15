Tinubu Names Lawal Ja’afar Isa Boss Of Almajiri Commission, Appoints Special Assistant On Chieftaincy Matters

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Brigadier-General Lawal Ja’afar Isa (Rtd) as the Executive Secretary of the National Commission for Almajiri and Out-of-School Children Education.

Naija News reports Isa is one-time Military Administrator of Kaduna State.

Tinubu also appointed Tijani Hashim Abbas as Senior Special Assistant to the President on Chieftaincy Matters.

The two appointments were made public in a statement on Friday evening by the Special adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale.

The presidential media aide said Tinubu expects the two appointees to bring their vast experience into these important roles.

“General Ja’afar Isa is a respected leader and was Military Administrator of Kaduna State from 1993 to 1996, while Alhaji Tijani Hashim Abbas is the Sarkin Sudan Kano.

“The President anticipates that the new appointees will bring their vast experience into these important roles, which impact the very core of society, while ensuring that his administration’s drive to guarantee Nigeria’s out-of-school children the most comprehensive education is realized in the superceding interest of the nation’s future,” the statement reads.