Sanwo-Olu, Kogi Gov Mourn Olubadan

The Governors of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and Kogi State, Usman Ododo, have commiserated with the Oyo State government over the death of Oba Lekan Balogun, the 42nd Olubadan of Ibadanland.

Naija News recalls that Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde earlier announced the monarch’s passing in a statement.

Governor Makinde, in a statement through his Chief Press Secretary, Sulaimon Olanrewaju, on Thursday, disclosed that the monarch died at the University College Hospital, Ibadan.

In his condolence message issued by his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Mr Gboyega Akosile, on Friday, governor Sanwo-Olu described Oba Balogun’s death as a great loss to the people of Ibadan and the traditional institution in Oyo State.

He wrote, “On behalf of the government and people of Lagos, I commiserate with my brother, the Oyo State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, the people of the ancient city of Ibadan, the traditional council, the deceased family, friends and political associates on the transition of the 42nd Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, who joined his forebears on Thursday.

“The passing of Olubadan, Oba Lekan Balogun, is an end to a glorious era and remarkable reign of an outstanding traditional ruler in Oyo State, Yorubaland. His death is a great loss to the people of Ibadan and he will be greatly missed.

“Oba Balogun made lots of positive impact during his lifetime, contributing meaningfully to the growth and development of Ibadan, Oyo State and Nigeria as a whole.

“I pray that Almighty God be pleased with the soul of the late monarch and grant the royal family and the people of Ibadan the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”

On his part, governor Ododo also expressed shock over the death of the late Olubadan.

Governor Ododo’s statement read, “The late Olubadan was a progressive traditional ruler whose reign, over a period of two years, brought about the sustenance of peace and stability in Ibadan land and the Oyo State Traditional Council in general.”

The governor prayed for the peaceful repose of the soul of the late Olubadan and for the almighty Allah to grant his family and the entire people of Ibadan land the fortitude to deal with the passing of the late monarch.