George-Kelly Alabo Resigns As Fubara’s Commissioner, Takes Up Appointment In Tinubu’s Government

George Kelly-Alabo has resigned from the cabinet of Governor Siminalayi Fubara as the Rivers State Commissioner for Works.

Kelly-Alabo resigned to take up a federal appointment in the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

Naija News reports Tinubu recently appointed Kelly-alabo as the Director-General of Border Communities Development Agency (BCDA).

Alabo, a loyalist of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, was among the commissioners, who resigned their appointments in the State during the crisis between Wike and Governor Fubara.

He was, however, reinstated as part of the peace process brokered by President Tinubu to resolve the political crisis in Rivers State.

However, Alabo has tendered a fresh resignation letter after accepting Tinubu’s appointment.

In his resignation letter dated March 14th and addressed to Fubara, Alabo appreciated the Governor and said his action was to enable him accept the appointment graciously offered him by the President.

He said: “I hereby resign my appointment as the Commissioner for Works in Rivers State to enable me take up an appointment graciously offered to me by the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“I appreciate your Excellency for the opportunity to serve my beloved Rivers State as the Commissioner for Works.”