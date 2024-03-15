Fubara’s Commissioner Loyal To Wike Resigns

Rivers State Commissioner for Works, George-Kelly D. Alabo, has resigned from his position following his recent appointment as the Director-General of the Border Communities Development Agency (BCDA).

Naija News recalls that Aloba was one of the commissioners loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike, who resigned during the heat of the political crisis in the state in 2023.

He, however, returned to his position after the intervention of President Bola Tinubu in December 2023, where an eight-point resolution was signed at the Presidential Villa by Fubara, Wike and other important parties to resolve the political impasse in the state.

In a statement addressed to Governor Siminalayi Fubara, the former commissioner cited President Bola Tinubu’s recent appointment as his reason for resigning.

Alabo appreciated the governor for the opportunity to serve the people of Rivers State in his administration.

President Tinubu, in a statement on Thursday by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, announced the appointment of Alabo.

In the statement, Ngelale said, “The President expects that the new Director-General will discharge his duties with integrity, diligence and dedication for the effective administration of the agency, and management of critical policies and programmes in line with the objectives of the Renewed Hope Agenda for border communities development.”