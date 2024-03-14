I’m Best Candidate For Super Eagles Head Coach Job – Henry Makinwa

Former Super Eagles forward Henry Makinwa believes that he is the most qualified coach among the coaches who have applied to head the national team.

The Super Eagles are currently without a permanent head coach after the contract of Jose Peseiro expired on February 29.

Jose Peseiro’s contract expired less than three weeks after the 2023 AFCON where the Super Eagles of Nigeria lost 2-1 to the hosts in the final on February 11, 2024.

Days after Jose Peseiro announced the expiration of his contract, the NFF announced details on how interested coaches can apply for the vacant position via the country’s website.

Since the NFF annouced the job opening, some coaches including, Emmanuel Amuneke, American-Nigerian coach Michael Nsien, Finidi George, Salisu Yusuf, Sunday Oliseh and Portuguese Antonio Concecaio, have reportedly applied for the position.

Henry Makinwa who is currently based in Spain has also applied for the job and the Obafemi Awolowo University graduate of Agricultural Economics believes he has an edge over other applicants.

Apart from making his name as a Nigeria international, the former Rayo Vallecano striker has coached two Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) clubs, Abia Warriors and Katsina United in the space of five seasons.

“I’m the best for the job because currently, I’m a UEFA Pro badge coach from the Spanish FA, an ex-professional player in Europe, Africa, and Asia, and an ex-international”, Henry Makinwa told the Punch.

“Like the NFF said, they want a coach who knows African football, I coached in the NPFL for five seasons and I’ve lived in the country more than any of them (other applicants) in recent years.”

On what he would do if he is appointed the head coach of the Super Eagles, Henry Makinwa added, “I will gradually inculcate the raw talents we have in the NPFL into the mainstream of the team. I will also select local boys in two groups of 20 players each; one group will be in the northern and the other in the south and they will train every fortnight.

“We will be able to have an identity of play if we train throughout the year. The foreign-based players that will join us will be top-level.”