Quadri Aruna Remains Highest Ranked Table Tennis Player In Africa – ITTF

Nigerian table tennis icon, Quadri Aruna remains the highest-ranked player in Africa and ranked 11th in the world despite failing to win gold in the 2024 all-African Games.

Quadri Aruna was expected to drop in the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) ranking for African Games champion Omar Assar of Egypt but he has garnered enough points to remain the number one ranked table tennis player on the continent.

According to the 2024-week 11 rankings released by the ITTF on Tuesday, March 12, Assar is second to Aruna in Africa. The Egyptian is ranked 22nd in the world.

Nigerian female table tennis star, Offiong Edem made the highest rise by a Nigerian thanks to her Bronze-winning performance in the just concluded table tennis event at the 13th edition of the All African Games in Ghana.

Edem moved 45 steps in the ranking to occupy the 97th spot as she became the highest-ranked Nigerian female table tennis player.

Algeria’s Lucie Mobarek is the biggest mover in the women’s world ranking despite being unranked before the 2024 All-African Games. She moved 544 steps to occupy the 103 spot in the world. She is currently the highest-ranked Algerian female player globally.

Senegal’s Ibrahima Diaw who won bronze in the 2024 All African Games moved by 26 steps to be ranked 67 in the world.

Egyptian duo, Dina Meshref, and Hana Goda who are ranked 26 and 30 in the world respectively, are the highest-ranked women table-table players in Africa.