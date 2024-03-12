‘It Requires Urgent Attention’ – PDP Reacts To Alleged 2024 Budget Padding

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called for a thorough probe into the allegation made by Senator Abdul Ningi, representing Bauchi Central, that the 2024 budget was padded with N3.7 trillion.

Recall that Senator Ningi, in an interview with BBC Hausa, alleged that the National Assembly debated and passed N25 trillion as the 2024 budget instead of the N28.7 trillion being implemented by the Federal Government.

Ningi, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), stated that the Northern Forum lawmakers sought the service of a private auditor and discovered irregularities in the budget.

Reacting to the allegation, the Senate spokesman, Yemi Adaramodu (APC, Ekiti South), refuted that the government was running two separate budgets, adding that the upper chamber is unaware of the budget padding allegation.

But at a press briefing on Monday in Abuja, Ningi insisted that N3.7tn was inserted into the 2024 budget.

He, however, stated that he was misquoted, stressing that he never mentioned that President Bola Tinubu was running two budgets.

Speaking in an interview with The Punch on Monday, the PDP’s National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, stated that the allegation required attention and should be addressed at the necessary level.

“I would like to receive detailed information to be able to respond appropriately. Having said that, if it’s true, any such issues require attention and should be addressed at the necessary level,” he stated.