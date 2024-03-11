Tunde Ayeni Asks NIS To Stop Former Girlfriend’s Daughter From Using His Name On Travel Documents

Nigerian billionaire, Tunde Ayeni has asked the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) to render null and void any international passport presented by Abuja lawyer, Adaobi Alagwu and her child bearing his name.

Speaking via his Counsel, Dele Adesina (SAN), Ayeni argued that his ex-girlfriend’s daughter does not have any blood ties with him, hence his name should not be on her travel documents.

Ayeni disclosed this by copying the NIS a “Cease and Desist” legal notice he sent to Alagwu entitled, “Withdrawal of Consent for Use of the Family Name ‘Ayeni’ With Respect To Your Daughter Omarosa.”

The letter comes amid the recent arrest and detention of Alagwu for trespassing on and breaking into Ayeni’s private property in Abuja.

The duo has been entangled in a battle of wits that has seen Ayeni issue multiple press statements to refute claims of paternity of Alagwu’s child

The letter reads, “We act as solicitors to Dr. J. O. Ayeni and Mrs. Abiola Ayeni, hereinafter referred to as ‘our clients’ and on whose firm instructions we write you this ‘CEASE and DESIST’ letter. You may recall an earlier letter we had written to you regarding the relationship between your good self and our client dated the 30th of June 2023.

“We would like to refer to an incident that took place sometimes in the month of January this year at 36 Birao Street where you illegally entered into one of our properties formerly occupied by you of which you had surrendered possession over six months prior. Your reasons for the unauthorized entry was not acceptable to our clients which necessitated the report of the incidence which they authorized to be made at the Wuse 2 Police Station, Abuja.

“In the course of one of the conferences held at the Police station, we consider your narrative which resulted in your alluding to your daughter with a United States Passport No: (withheld) in the name of Omarosa Abimbola Ayeni as our client’s daughter to be highly disrespectful, disingenuous, and to say the least, unacceptable to our clients. It is surprising to learn of this remark credited to you despite the well published series of disclaimers of fatherhood by our Dr J.O. Ayeni, you could still dishonestly be making such an unacceptable and untruthful remarks in your desperate attempt to confuse the unsuspecting public in respect of the fatherhood of your daughter which our Dr. J.O. Ayeni vehemently denies.

“We do not intend to speculate but wish to state that our client does not understand why you will continue this pattern of falsehood rather than a dignified way of allowing the family of our clients to be in peace. Should your behaviour has any connection with the good nature of our client that may have been extended to you in the past, we wish to state that it may have been as a result of the misrepresentation created by you in the past when our client did not take steps to check out facts credited to you and as such has since been withdrawn and no such gesture will ever emanate from our client to you or your daughter either now or in the future.”