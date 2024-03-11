Ramadan: Atiku Laments Acute Hardship, Asks Nigerians To Pray For God’s Mercy

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 election, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has enjoined Muslim faithful in Nigeria to assume the month of Ramadan by seeking Allah’s mercy and forgiveness.

Naija News recalls that the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Abubakar, on Sunday, announced the sighting of the crescent moon for the commencement of Ramadan fasting.

The Sultan who is also the president of the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), in a broadcast on Sunday, said Monday marks the beginning of Ramadan fasting for Muslims in the country.

He said, “Today, Sunday, the 29th day of Sha’aban 1445 after the hijra which is equivalent to 10th March 2024, marks the end of Sha’aban 1445 after hijrah, with the reports of moon sightings that we have received from Muslim leaders and organisations across the country which we duly accepted.

“Consequently, tomorrow, Monday (today), 11th of March, 2024, becomes the first day of Ramadan 1445 after hijra.”

In a press statement, Atiku, through the Atiku Media Office, said that by the sighting of the Ramadan moon, “Muslims across the world, especially in Nigeria should spend more time supplicating to God for His mercy on the country and on us as individuals.”

The statement remarks further that, “the month of Ramadan is a mercy from God upon humanity and all those who partake of the fasting. It is for that reason that the Almighty also enjoins us to show more love to one another and deepen our charity in the holy month.”

The PDP chieftain noted that while this year’s Ramadan is happening at a time when there is acute hardship in the country, “it therefore becomes more important for those with means to ensure that they extend their charity far greater than the previous years.”

Atiku further urged every Muslim to be steadfast in the requirements of this holy month.

He prayed that the Almighty Allah shall shower His mercy and blessings on Nigeria and guide the country to increased prosperity and peace, during and after the Ramadan period.