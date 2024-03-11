Nigerian Airports Named After Prominent Personalities (FULL LIST)

President Bola Tinubu directed the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) on June 1, 2023, to change the names of certain airports to honour famous Nigerians.

The Federal Ministry of Aviation shared this information in a memo titled “Naming of Federal Airports in favour of some prominent Nigerians,” directed to all Head of Operations of FAAN, dated June 1, 2023.

Naija News reports that the Niger State Government has renamed the Dr Abubakar Imam International Airport in Minna to Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Airport, and the President will officially inaugurate it today.

Here is the full list of airports that are named after notable Nigerians:

1. Akure Airport – Olumuyiwa Bernard Aliu

2. Benin Airport – Oba Akenzua II

3. Dutse Airport – Muhammad Nuhu Sanusi

4. Ebonyi Airport – Chuba Wilberforce Okadigbo

5. Gombe Airport – Brigadier Zakari Maimalari

6. Ibadan Airport – Samuel Ladoke Akintola

7. Ilorin Airport – Gen. Tunde Idiagbon

8. Kaduna Airport – Hassan Usman Katsina

9. Maiduguri Airport – Gen. Mumammadu Buhari

10. Makurdi Airport – Joseph Sarwuan Tarka

11. Minna Airport – Mallam Abubakar Imam

12. Nassarawa Airport – Sheikh Usman Dan Fodio

13. Osubi Airport – Alfred Diete Spiff

14. Port Harcourt Airport – Obafemi Jeremiah Awolowo

15. Yola Airport – Lamido Aliyu Mustapha

These airports across Nigeria pay homage to distinguished figures, with each airport bearing the name of a notable Nigerian, showcasing their contributions and legacies in various fields.