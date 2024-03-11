Luton Town’s Gabriel Osho May Not Make His Super Eagles Debut In March

Luton Town defender, Gabriel Osho, might not make his much-anticipated Super Eagles of Nigeria debut in March due to fitness issues.

Gabriel Osho was born in England on August 14, 1998, to Nigerian parents, which makes him eligible to play for the Three Lions of England or the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Unlike some professional footballers of Nigerian descent in England, Osho is among the professional footballers born in England who have not played for England’s age-grade teams.

Since he is already 25 years old and not playing for a very top club in Europe, the defender focused on getting a call-up to represent Nigeria in international football.

Gabriel Osho, a relatively consistent player for Luton Town, a relegation-threatened Premier League club, finally got his call-up to play for the Super Eagles on Friday, March 8.

The following day, Osho played for Luton Town against Crystal Palace. Unfortunately, he got injured and had to be forced off in the 81st minute of the encounter.

At the time of writing this report, Luton Town had yet to announce the severity of the injury. Hence, it is still uncertain if the defender will play for Nigeria in the international friendlies against Ghana on March 22 and Mali on March 26 at the Grand Stade de Marrakech in Morocco.

Note that Gabriel Osho, who joined Luton Town on November 18, 2020, after spending about three months without a club, was part of the team that helped Luton gain promotion to the Premier League last season.

Since joining the club, Osho has made 80 appearances in all competitions, in which he has scored five goals and provided one assist. The centre-back has scored two Premier League goals so far this season.