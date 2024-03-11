Hardship: ‘Don’t Crush Nigerians, Seek Help’ – Jandor Tells Tinubu

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Lagos State 2023 gubernatorial election, Abdul-Azeez Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, has asked President Bola Tinubu to seek help to avoid crushing Nigerians.

Naija News reports that the PDP chieftain made this known while featuring on the Channels Television programme, Sunrise Daily, on Monday.

Speaking on the country’s current economic hardship, Jandor said Nigerians are expecting Tinubu to succeed, and it is important to seek help from experts.

Jandor also urged Tinubu to change his team, considering he has failed to achieve the desired results for the past eight months in office.

He said, “Let Mr President go back to the drawing board and let him seek help. We don’t expect you to know everything, we don’t expect you to do everything.

“You are there so that you can source materials to work with; materials that can assist you to work with.

“Yes, you’ve had a lawyer team for over two decades that you’ve been together. It is fine. But if you have tried them for six, seven, eight months and they’re not giving the desired results and you cannot change them, you can still keep them and give them something else. We want you to succeed so that you don’t crush on all of us.”