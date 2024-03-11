400-Level Abia University Student Dies During Cult Clash

A 400-level History and International Relations student of Abia State University died during a cult clash over the weekend.

Naija News learnt that the Abia State Government confirmed the death on Monday, after the week’s State Executive Council meeting chaired by the state governor, Alex Otti.

Briefing journalists, the Commissioner for Information and Culture, Okey Kanu, said the state government has dispatched some security agencies to the institution to restore normalcy.

He further advised students to refrain from violence and face their studies.

He said, “It has come to the notice of the state government about skirmishes in Abia State University, Uturu, between student groups where a student lost his life.

“Some remedial actions have been taken to return normalcy (in the institution). The state government has dispatched some security agencies to Abia State University Uturu.”

According to PUNCH, tensions are high at the school following the renewed outbreak of violence between the two rival cult groups, which left the 400-level student dead.

Eyewitnesses said that members of a rival group attacked the victim within the university area, which led to his death.

While the school authorities are yet to issue a statement on the incident, the state Commissioner of Police, Kenechukwu Onwumelie, said the police are aware of the matter and are investigating the incident.