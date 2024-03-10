Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Sunday, 10th March, 2024

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Sunday, 10th March 2024.

The Sultan of Sokoto, HRH Muhammad Abubakar, has asked Muslims to look out for the new moon on Sunday, which signals the beginning of Ramadan.

The Sultan made the announcement in a statement issued on Friday by the Deputy Secretary General of the Nigerian Supreme Council For Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Salisu Shehu.

According to the statement, the fast will begin automatically on Monday if the moon is sighted on Sunday and will begin on Tuesday if the moon is not sighted tomorrow.

The Sultan also appealed to endowed Muslims in the country to extend acts of charity to the less privileged within their neighbourhoods before, during and after Ramadan.

The Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Adewale Adeniyi, has disclosed that consultations and engagements regarding reopening land borders are ongoing.

Naija News reports that Adeniyi made this known on Saturday at an interaction session with the Kongolam border community members in Mai’adua Local Government Area of Katsina State.

Reacting to agitation for reopening the borders, Adeniyi said that only President Bola Tinubu has the prerogative to reopen borders in the country.

According to Adeniyi, the Service will focus on removing obstacles to free trade, in line with the present administration’s agenda of fostering economic prosperity.

He said proactive measures had been employed to reduce the number of checkpoints along the border posts and promote synergy between Service personnel and traders.

A former National Vice President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Isa Tijjani, has said the president of the union, Joe Ajaero has deviated from his main job of protecting the rights of the citizens.

He claimed that Ajaero was trying to plunge the country into economic and political crisis using his excessive strike actions.

Tijjani, who spoke to newsmen in Kano on Saturday, insisted that the bargaining power of the union cannot always be at 100 per cent.

He argued that it was illogical for the union to demand an amount as high as N450,000 as the minimum wage.#

Rivers State Governor Siminalaye Fubara has vowed to support Wigwe University as part of its effort to immortalise the late Access Bank boss.

Speaking after the funeral service of the late bank boss on Saturday, Fubara pledged that the state government would do everything to ensure that his name did not die.

Naija News reports that Fubara said work to ensure that the dream of Wigwe continues to live.

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, has voiced his support for the campaign led by 60 members of the House of Representatives to return Nigeria to a parliamentary system of government.

Naija News reports that the traditional ruler backed the clamour for the return to a parliamentary system of government while receiving a delegation of lawmakers in Abuja.

According to Daily Trust, the lawmakers’ mission was to gain the monarch’s support for three pivotal bills aimed at overhauling the electoral system across various government levels.

These legislative proposals, formally known as the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (Alteration) Bill, 2024 (HB.1115, HB.1116, HB.1117), are at the heart of efforts to reconfigure Nigeria’s governance structure.

Ooni applauded the legislators’ initiative, underlining the importance of stimulating competitive excellence among Nigeria’s geopolitical zones.

The Campaign Organisation Foot Soldiers (LACO-FS) of the Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has urged other gubernatorial aspirants in the state, to step down for him to continue his good work in the state.

Naija News learned that ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election fixed for next month, over 20 governorship aspirants have shown interest in the seat.

In a statement issued through the State Director of Information, Kayode Fasua, after the LACO-FS Campaign rallies in Odigbo, Akoko Northeast, Akoko Southeast, Ondo West, and Idanre local government areas of the state, the group’s Convener, Oladipupo Okeyomi, said Aiyedatiwa deserved to be picked as a consensus candidate since his performance is top-rate before the masses of Ondo State.

Okeyomi stressed the need for the APC to field its best hand, noting that Aiyedatiwa, as Governor, had amply demonstrated that he could shoulder such responsibility.

According to him, the APC in the state should not fritter away this golden opportunity as it should field the Governor who the people, especially the masses, so much love.

A combined team of the Nigerian Police and Vigilante group has rescued four persons abducted in Anambra State.

The rescue occurred during a shootout between the suspects and the security operatives on Friday along Amagu Awgbu Road in Orumba North Local Government Area as they attempted to flee the State.

Anambra police spokesperson, Ikenga Tochukwu, issued a statement on Saturday containing the information.

The PPRO reported that upon encountering the patrol team, the gang opened fire but was overpowered by the superior firepower of the police vigilante.

Among the gang’s three vehicles, two were disabled during the operation, resulting in multiple suspects fleeing with injuries.

Vice President Kashim Shettima, on Saturday, arrived in Kaduna State to assess the situation following the kidnap of 280 school children and teachers of the joint Government Secondary and LEA Primary School in Kuriga, Chikun Local Government Area of the state.

On arrival, Shettima was received by the Governor of the State, Uba Sani; the Minister of Environment, Malam Balarabe Abbas; the Speaker of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, Yusuf Liman; and other senior government officials.

The Vice President, thereafter, commiserated with the governor and the people of Kaduna State over the sad incident.

Recall that the bandits had stormed the LEA Primary School, Kuriga, around 8.30 am on Thursday, shortly after the assembly gathering and abducted the pupils and some staff members of the schools.

The Minister of State for Health, Tunji Alausa, has said the Federal Government has directed all health workers immigrating abroad to resign their appointments before leaving the country.

The Minister made the announcement on Saturday during his visit to the Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital, Aro, Abeokuta, Ogun State.

He warned that the era of health workers exiting the country after applying for a leave of absence is no longer acceptable.

Alausa stated that the ban on the leave of absence for health workers emanated from the executive order issued by President Bola Tinubu as part of drastic steps to combat the challenge of brain drain fondly called ‘Japa Syndrome’ confronting the nation’s health sector.

The Northern Senators Forum has declared its intention to engage President Bola Tinubu concerning the alleged discovery of N3 trillion padding in the 2024 budget.

The Chairman of the Forum, Senator Abdul Ningi (PDP–Bauchi Central), revealed this during an interview with the BBC Hausa Service.

Ningi stated that the Forum had engaged consultants to thoroughly review the 2024 budget, intending to disclose how an extra N3 trillion was covertly inserted beyond the amount approved by lawmakers.

He also indicated that the Forum planned to address Senate President Godswill Akpabio with its revelation regarding the alleged N3 trillion ‘padding’ in the near future.

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.