Sultan Gives Directives For Ramadan Fasting After Sighting Crescent Moon

The Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Abubakar, on Sunday announced the sighting of the crescent moon for the commencement of Ramadan fasting.

The Sultan who is also the president of the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), in a broadcast on Sunday, said Monday marks the beginning of Ramadan fasting for Muslims in the country.

He said, “Today, Sunday, the 29th day of Sha’aban 1445 after the hijra which is equivalent to 10th March 2024, marks the end of Sha’aban 1445 after hijrah, with the reports of moon sightings that we have received from Muslim leaders and organisations across the country which we duly accepted.

“Consequently, tomorrow, Monday, 11th of March, 2024, becomes the first day of Ramadan 1445 after hijra.

“We, therefore, call on Muslims in the country to commence fasting accordingly. We call on all Muslims to use the glorious month of Ramadan to pray for the country.”