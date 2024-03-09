Ondo 2024: ‘Step Down For Aiyedatiwa’ – Governor’s Campaign Group Tells Other Aspirants

The Campaign Organisation Foot Soldiers (LACO-FS) of the Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has urged other gubernatorial aspirants in the state, to step down for him to continue his good work in the state.

Naija News learned that ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election fixed for next month, over 20 governorship aspirants have shown interest in the seat.

In a statement issued through the State Director of Information, Kayode Fasua, after the LACO-FS Campaign rallies in Odigbo, Akoko Northeast, Akoko Southeast, Ondo West, and Idanre local government areas of the state, the group’s Convener, Oladipupo Okeyomi, said Aiyedatiwa deserved to be picked as a consensus candidate since his performance is top-rate before the masses of Ondo State.

Okeyomi stressed the need for the APC to field its best hand, noting that Aiyedatiwa, as Governor, had amply demonstrated that he could shoulder such responsibility.

According to him, the APC in the state should not fritter away this golden opportunity as it should field the Governor who the people, especially the masses, so much love.

While acknowledging the right of other aspirants to the governorship ticket, Okeyomi urged them to embrace the olive branch by conceding the ticket to Aiyedatiwa, assuring that he is already demonstrating that he is out for inclusive governance.

He said, “I will advise all the other aspirants to step down for Aiyedatiwa and allow the Governor to continue his good work, becoming the APC consensus candidate in the interest of good governance and unity of purpose.

“Aiyedatiwa became Governor by circumstances of fate, no doubt, but in less than three months in office, he has recorded jaw-dropping achievements.

“In assuming office, he cleared backlog of workers’ salaries, approved payment of N35,00 palliative to civil servants, and also mobilised road contractors back to site.

“Besides, he has started wooing foreign investors to Ondo State, knowing that there are many youths in need of jobs, and has equally released buses to provide transportation for school children to and fro, to ease the financial burden on their parents.”