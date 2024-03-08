‘I Am Saddened, Shock’ – Senator Lawal Reacts As Bandits Kidnap 287 Students In Kaduna School

The Senator representing Kaduna Central in the National Assembly, Sen. Lawal Adamu Usman, has voiced his profound sadness and shock regarding the abduction of primary school pupils and teachers in Chikun Local Government Area on Thursday.

Senator Usman, through a statement he issued personally, raised alarm over the rising tensions in Kaduna Central Senatorial Zone caused by a series of terrorist attacks, killings, and abductions in communities within Kajuru, Chikun, Birnin-Gwari, Giwa, and Igabi Local Government Areas in 2024.

Naija News recalls a total of 287 students from the LEA Primary and Secondary School in Kuriga, Kaduna State, were kidnapped on Thursday when bandits attacked the school premises.

This was made known in an update given by the Head Teacher, Sani Abdullahi, who narrated the incident when Governor Sani led senior government officials and top security brass to the Kuriga Village Head’s palace.

Senator Usman urged the government to take firm action to address the escalating situation, expressing concern over the distressing frequency of violent attacks and abductions that have left citizens feeling demoralized and trapped in a state of trauma with no foreseeable respite.

He said, “Today, I am saddened and in a state of rude shock at the abduction of pupils of primary school and students of Secondary School at Kuriga, Chikun local government area along the dreaded Birnin-Gwari-Kaduna highway.

“As a Senator representing the area, I extend my deepest sympathy to all the parents and families of the pupils and students and all those that lost their precious lives.”

The Senator acknowledged the dedicated efforts of security forces to retrieve the abducted children and called upon governments and security agencies to take proactive steps in combating the threats posed by criminals.