Anthony Joshua Vs Francis Ngannou: Kick-off Time, How To Watch, Prize Money

Nigerian-born British heavyweight boxer, Anthony Joshua, and Cameroonian-born French cross-over boxer, Francis Ngannou, will be going head-to-head later tonight, March 8, in a bout that could be a turning point in heavyweight boxing.

A couple of years ago, two-time heavyweight boxer, Anthony Joshua brushed aside the possibility of fighting Francis Ngannou who made his name in mixed martial arts and UFC in particular.

But after Ngannou dropped WBC reigning champion, Tyson Fury in the fourth round of their bout in October 2023, which he ended up losing via a split decision, the Cameroonian made himself a bankable heavyweight boxer.

Hence, Joshua, 34, agreed to fight Ngannou, 37, later tonight at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Note that the bout is a non-title bout but one with a huge financial reward and pride at stake.

Kick-off time for Anthony Joshua Vs Francis Ngannou clash:

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou clash will kick off at 11:50 p.m. Nigerian time. That is, 4 pm GMT (8 am PT, 10 pm CT, 11 pm ET).

Where to watch the bout?

Residents of the United States can watch the bout on DAZN, those in the United Kingdom will watch it via Sky Sports, and viewers in Nigeria can watch it on DSTV.

Format of Anthony Joshua Vs Francis Ngannou bout:

The Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou clash has been designed as a standard professional boxing bout. But it will last for ten rounds. Each of the rounds will last for three minutes.

Anthony Joshua or Francis Ngannou can win the bout via judges’ decision, knockout, or technical knockout (the referee stops the bout, a towel is thrown in, or an injury halts the fight).

Prize money for Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou’s bout

Sources, including Forbes, claimed that Anthony Joshua will walk away with $50 million, while Francis Ngannou will walk away with $20 million after the bout.