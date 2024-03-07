Tinubu Encouraged Buhari’s Irresponsible Path Of Printing N22.7 Trillion – Atiku’s Aide Blasts Wale Edun

Paul Ibe, the spokesman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) 2023 presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has criticized the Minister of Finance, Wale Edun, over his comment on the printing of N22.7 trillion under former President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

Naija News reported that Wale Edun pinpointed the cause of the current inflationary pressures in Nigeria to the massive printing of currency during Buhari’s tenure, which he claims was executed “without productivity.”

This statement was made during a critical session with the Senate Committee on Finance on Wednesday, where the minister outlined the fiscal challenges confronting the nation.

Highlighting the gravity of the situation, Edun disclosed plans for a comprehensive audit of the N22.7 trillion that was reportedly printed aimlessly, underlining a move towards transparency and accountability in the country’s economic management.

This revelation not only sheds light on the fiscal practices of the previous administration but also signals the current government’s commitment to addressing the root causes of economic instability.

Reacting, Paul Ibe, in a post via his Facebook page, faulted the minister’s remark, stressing that President Bola Tinubu encouraged Buhari to take such an irresponsible path in 2020.

He wrote: “Why is Wale Edun, who is more like oku eko (frozen fish) in this administration, bleating like a goat over the issue of Buhari’s printing of Naira? It was Bola Tinubu, as National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, who in 2020, encouraged Buhari on this irresponsible path of printing currency not matched with productivity.”