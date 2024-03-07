President Tinubu Re-appoints Vincent Isegbe As NAQS Director General

President Bola Tinubu has approved the re-appointment of Dr. Vincent Isegbe as the Director-General of the Nigeria Agricultural Quarantine Service (NAQS).

The re-appointment is for an additional five-year term in office, Naija News reports.

This development was made known in a statement on Thursday by the Special Adviser to the President on Media & Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale.

According to him, “President Bola Tinubu has approved the reappointment of the Director-General of the Nigeria Agricultural Quarantine Service (NAQS), Dr. Vincent Isegbe, to serve in the same capacity for another five-year term in office.

“The President expects that the Director-General will build on the service’s recent performance, after it ranked in the top three agencies of the Federal Government of Nigeria in the efficiency and transparency index by the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC).”

Tinubu Reconstitutes NELMCO Board

In a related development, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the reconstitution of the Board of the Nigeria Electricity Liability Management Company (NELMCO).

Naija News reports that this was made known in a statement on Thursday by Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale.

He stated that the reconstitution was with a modification to the NELMCO Board structure, which empowers the Office of the Minister of Power to take over the Board Chairmanship from the Office of the Minister of Finance, in view of NELMCO’s central role in the operation of the Nigeria Electricity Supply Industry (NESI).

He said: “In consonance with his Renewed Hope Agenda, President Tinubu anticipates that NELMCO Board’s new structure and composition will yield expeditious and measurable progress in the management of the power sector’s post-privatization liabilities to create conditions for the sustainable attainment of world-class standards of operational efficiency across all sub-components of the Nigeria Electricity Supply Industry (NESI).”