Drama As Boko Haram Chief Imam Defects To ISWAP

A prominent leader and commander of the Boko Haram terrorist group, Mustapha Ari, has dumped the group and pitched his tent with the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters.

Naija News understands Ari holds the position of Chief Imam within the Boko Haram faction located in Mandara Mountain.

However, the terrorist leader has now dumped the Boko Haram group and joined the ISWAP forces, bringing along with him a host of fighters, according to a post on Thursday by counter-insurgency expert, Zagazola Makama via his account on the X platform.

According to reports, Ari proficiently organized numerous assaults in Gwoza, Banki, and Bama.

95% Of Boko Haram Founding Members Are Dead – Borno Govt

The Borno State government has asserted that over 95% of individuals with Boko Haram ideology, particularly the founding members, have either been killed or turned themselves in.

The Special Adviser to the Borno State Government on Security Affairs, Brig. Gen. Ishaq Abdullahi (Rtd), made this assertion during an interview with newsmen in Maiduguri.

According to Abdullahi, the group’s leadership is in disarray, with only a handful of the founding members possibly still alive.

The government official further explained that numerous Boko Haram senior commanders lost their lives due to power struggles between Islamic State’s West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters and the sect who remained loyal to the late Abubakar Shekau following his demise in 2021.