Tanker Crushes Fresh Graduate After Clearance In Abia Polytechnic

A fast-moving tanker on Tuesday crushed a fresh graduate of Abia State Polytechnic, Aba, Ezekiel Mary Ogechi, in front of the institution.

Naija News learnt that the deceased, who studied accounting, was at the Polytechnic carrying out academic clearance in preparation for the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme.

Ogechi was said to have made a distinction in accounting and received a scholarship from an organization to do a post-graduate course.

However, the tragic incident occurred after carrying out the clearance and crossing the road when a tricycle hit her before she was crushed by a moving truck.

A source told DAILY POST that the angry students of the Polytechnic mobilized a protest after Ogechi was found lying under the truck.

The source said, “Unfortunately, she was hit by a tricycle while trying to cross to the other side of the road; before she could get up, she was then crushed by a fast moving truck.

“The management of the Abia State Polytechnic and the Students Union Government of the institution saved the day as the angry students were begged to calm down.”

Meanwhile, as of the time of this report, the Polytechnic management and spokesperson of Abia State Police Command, ASP Maureen Chinaka, are yet to issue a statement on the incident.