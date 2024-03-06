Royal Antwerp Praises Super Eagles’ Chidera Ejuke

Royal Antwerp manager, Mark Van Bommel has hailed Super Eagles of Nigeria forward, Chidera Ejuke, for his ability to dribble and also assist in defense.

Chidera Ejuke started his Professional football career in Nigeria with the Nigerian Premier Football League club, Gombe United in 2016.

He left the country for the Norwegian club, Vålerenga, in 2017. On July 15, 2019, the 26-year-old left-winger, moved to Heerenveen in the Netherlands.

Chidera Ejuke made his biggest move in his football career on August 28, 2020, when he joined CSKA Moscow for a transfer fee worth €11.50 million.

Unfortunately, things didn’t work so well for him in Russia as he has been forced to move to Hertha BSC and then Royal Antwerp on loan.

Since he arrived at Royal Antwerp, Ejuke has made 24 appearances in which he scored four goals and provided five assists.

These stats and the overall contribution to the Belgian club by the 26-year-old winger, has greatly impressed his current coach, Bommel.

“Sometimes I also think ‘wow’ when I see the boy’s dribbling,” Van Bommel told VoetbalKrant.

“He came to us as a fantastic dribbler, but the most important thing he learned with us is how to get back to defending.

“He can have fun and make moves on the ball, but then he also has to help the team defensively. He has become more complete.

“You have artists on the ball who let it run defensively; he no longer does that.”

Chidera Ejuke will be hoping that the Belgian club will offer him a permanent contract when his loan deal expires this season because his contract with CSKA Moscow will expire on June 30, 2024.

Ejuke who could be without a club at the end of the season made his international debut for Nigeria on October 13, 2020. Since then, he has made 8 appearances and has scored no goal.