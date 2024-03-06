Hardship: Truck Drivers Issue Strike Warning, Threaten To Cease Food Transport Amid Rising Attacks 

In light of the recent assaults faced during food delivery, truck drivers throughout the nation are warning of a potential strike.

Naija News reports that as the country grapples with increasing food inflation and a severe cost of living crisis, many trucks and warehouses are encountering attacks from hoodlums.

Speaking with the press on Tuesday, the National President of the Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners, Yusuf Othman, cautioned that truck drivers could discontinue their service.

Othman highlighted that the transport sector is negatively impacted by attacks that their insurance does not cover, specifically mentioning riots.

He called on citizens to desist from assaulting trucks, indicating that continued attacks may drive transporters to stop distributing food, potentially triggering a widespread food shortage.

Othman said, “We are affected negatively by these attacks and right now we are strategizing. It might interest you to know that the insurance we get does not cover riots or such fracas.

“So, we are appealing to the general public to avoid such attacks on our trucks.

“This is because if such kinds of attacks continue, what will happen is that transporters will stop carrying food items, and this will lead to food scarcity across the country.

“If you are transporting food and somebody stops you on the road and lootes the food items, what will you do?”