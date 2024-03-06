Francis Ngannou’s Trainer Says “Bad Things Will Happen” To Anthony Joshua On March 8

Francis Ngannou’s trainer, Dewey Cooper, has threatened that “bad things will happen to” Anthony Joshua when they meet in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Friday, March 8.

Francis Ngannou has only enjoyed one heavyweight boxing bout since his crossover from mixed martial arts to the rings. His performance in his debut bout against Tyson Fury in 2023 has skyrocketed him to being a big name in boxing overnight.

Recall that in the said bout, Ngannou dropped Fury on the ground but went on to lose the bout in a split decision despite being a novice in the game.

That earned him the opportunity to face two-time heavyweight boxer, Anthony Joshua in Saudi Arabia on Friday, a bout Cooper believes will be a knockout win for the Cameroonian crossover boxer.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Cooper said, “Can he go one better? Absolutely. That’s the goal and that’s the plan.

“In the Tyson Fury fight, we told you guys he was going to at least drop him once, that he could win the fight. We mean our words; this is not poetry, not fantasy.

“I know Joshua is your guy, you’re supposed to support him, but just know what he’s up against. He is up against a man who has proven life wrong from childhood all the way up.”

Cooper added, “He has gargantuan power. It’s natural, in both fists. If he lands clean, bad things are going to happen for Joshua.

“His precision is on point, his mentality is on point. It’s going to be one heck of a fight.

“We’re going to gain more from that first outing than anyone’s expectations could be. He’s going to be a much better, much more improved fighter than in his first outing against Tyson Fury.

“He can win it in a multitude of ways. Impossible when it comes to Francis Ngannou simply means ‘unpossible’.

“Beware and be worried if you’re a Joshua fan.”