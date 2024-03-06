Foods You Can Eat As Bag Of Rice Sells For N80,000

The removal of fuel subsidy and other policies implented by President Bola Tinubu in the last nine months has seen the price of commodities in the country increase.

Not only has transportation increased, prices of basic food in the country is on the high.

With the price of a bag of rice in Nigeria reaching an unprecedented high of N80,000, many households are seeking alternative food sources that are both nutritious and more affordable.

The necessity to diversify the diet and explore other grains, legumes, and tubers that can serve as staples is more crucial than ever.

Here’s a detailed guide on other foods you can incorporate into your meals as affordable and nutritious alternatives to rice.

1. Cassava and Its Derivatives

Cassava is a versatile root crop that can be processed into various forms such as garri, fufu, and tapioca. Garri, when soaked in water, can be eaten with various soups or stews. Fufu, another derivative, serves as a great accompaniment for almost any Nigerian soup.

2. Maize/Corn

Maize can be boiled or roasted and eaten as a snack. It can also be ground into flour and used to make “tuwo” or “ogi” (pap), which is a popular breakfast dish and can be paired with bean cake (akara) or moi moi.

3. Yams

Yam is a staple food in Nigeria that can be prepared in various ways – boiled, fried, or pounded into a smooth, stretchy dough called pounded yam, another excellent accompaniment for Nigerian soups.

4. Beans

Beans are a great source of protein and can be cooked in various forms – porridge, moi moi (bean pudding), or akara (bean cakes). These dishes are not only nutritious but also offer substantial dietary fiber and other essential nutrients.

5. Sweet Potatoes

Sweet potatoes are highly nutritious and can be boiled, baked, or fried. They serve as a great side dish or a main course and can be a healthy, filling alternative to rice.

6. Plantains

Plantains can be eaten boiled, fried, or roasted and are an excellent source of vitamins A and C. They can be a side dish or a main meal, depending on the preparation.

7. Millet and Sorghum

Millet and sorghum are grains that can be ground into flour and used to make porridge or tuwo. These grains are particularly popular in the northern parts of Nigeria and are known for their health benefits, including high fiber content and essential minerals.

8. Wheat

Wheat flour is used to make bread, pasta, and pastries. However, in Nigerian cuisine, it’s also used to make “wheat meal,” a doughy staple that serves as a substitute for pounded yam or garri with soups.

9. Quinoa

Although not as common in Nigeria and more expensive than local grains, quinoa is a nutritious alternative that can be used in a similar fashion to rice. It’s high in protein and contains all nine essential amino acids.

10. Barley

Barley is another grain that can be prepared like rice and offers excellent health benefits, including lowering cholesterol and providing a high fiber content.