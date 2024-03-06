FG Launches Pilot Cattle Ranch Scheme For Herders To Reduce Crisis

The Federal Government has initiated a pilot cattle ranch program for herders in order to reduce conflicts between farmers and herders in the nation.

Naija News reports that the Acting Director of Resource Mobilization and Partnership Building, Safiyanu Yavala, announced this development on Wednesday.

Speaking on behalf of the Director General of the National Agency for the Great Green Wall, Yusuf Bukar, during a capacity building and Technical Training session on Pilot Cattle Ranch, Fodder farm, and Orchard planting in Nguru Local Government Area, Yobe State, Yavala expressed regret that the conflicts between farmers and herders, exacerbated by climate change, have led to numerous casualties, displacements, resettlements, and loss of assets such as livestock.

He said: “In recognition of all this, the National Agency for the Great Green Wall developed a survival mechanism following a strategic action plan through the establishment of a Cattle Ranch, Fodder farm and Orchard model to strengthen the capacities of the affected victims.

“This is why today, the National Agency for the Great Green Wall in collaboration with Wetland Farmers in Nguru Cooperative Society are here to encourage the communities to join the common purpose of participating in the efforts to combat land degradation.”

Speaking at the event, the National President of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, Baba Othman, elucidated that the economy can experience a significant boost through income regeneration when cattle ranching is adequately backed by essential infrastructure and other social amenities.

“Bulk of the Nigerian livestock is reared through extensive grazing in marginal lands and grazing reserves. History of grazing reserves, stock routes, forage production, and pasture development is a bit to be repeated here, but associate problems of management, encroachment, degradation, vegetation depletion and land titles are scary and potent, as to warrant fresh strategies and synergy to arrest the situation from getting worst.

“To achieve sustainable cattle ranching, government must improve the productivity and efficiency of cattle production system, invest in veterinary services and animal disease surveillance, support development of livestock value chain and promote the integration of livestock with crop and forestry system,” Channels Television quoted Othman saying.

During his keynote address, Abba Liman, the Chairman of the Nguru Wetland Farmers’ Cooperative Association, highlighted the growing conflict between farmers due to factors such as land scarcity for grazing and population increase.

He emphasized the need for additional support from the federal government.

According to him, the upcoming three-day training program will provide participants with hands-on experience in Livestock Breeding Management, demonstrations of Climate Smart Agricultural practices, and training on Orchard Plantation using the Half-moon planting method.