10 Arrested Over Killing Of Zamfara Muslim Scholar, Sheikh Abubakar

Ten people have been detained in relation to the killing of Sheikh Abubakar Hassan Mada, an Islamic scholar, according to the Zamfara State government on Wednesday.

Naija News recalls that earlier reports had detailed that the prominent Islamic scholar was allegedly killed by operatives of the state’s security outfit, Community Protection Guards, CPG.

The incident allegedly happened when CPG agents illegally broke into Sheik Mada’s home and took him to an undisclosed location to quiz him about the state’s security situation.

The governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, said in a statement on Wednesday that the individuals apprehended were not CPG members.

The statement claimed that an early inquiry had shown them to be members of an illegal vigilante organization.

The statement read, “Based on the preliminary investigation conducted by the police, it has been discovered that one of the vigilantes who was arrested was a former student of the murdered Sheikh.

“This information can help the authorities better understand the situation and take appropriate actions.”

Meanwhile, bandits have kidnapped scores of worshippers in a mosque located in Tsafe town, which serves as the administrative centre of Tsafe Local Government Area in Zamfara State, Naija News learnt.

Reports obtained revealed that the bandits raided the community at approximately 5 a.m. on Thursday, just as the worshippers were preparing to commence their morning prayer.