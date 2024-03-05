Six Out Of 10 Persons Living With HIV In Nigeria Are Women – NACA Reports

The National Agency for the Control of AIDS’ Director General, Dr. Gambo Aliyu, reported that for every ten people with HIV in the country, six are female.

Aliyu highlighted that the rate of HIV among young Nigerian women is three times higher than it is among men in the same age range.

Aliyu who made disclosed this in a press statement released on Tuesday to commemorate the 2024 International Women’s Day, called for the empowerment of Nigerian women.

The United Nations has declared ‘Invest in women: Accelerate progress’ as the theme for the annual celebration of International Women’s Day on March 8.

Aliyu said, “This year’s theme, ‘Invest in Women, Accelerate Progress’ resonates deeply with NACA’s commitment to advancing gender equality and addressing unique challenges faced by women living with HIV/AIDS.

“Young women living in Nigeria are three times more likely to be living with HIV than men of the same age group.

“Six out of 10 persons living with HIV in the country are females, emphasizing the need to invest in women.

“Investing in women is not just a financial commitment; it’s an investment in the sustainable progress of our societies.

“When we empower women, we create a transformative effect that positively impacts families, communities, and the nation as a whole.”

In observance of International Women’s Day (IWD), NACA reaffirmed its commitment to empowering women and girls, highlighting their crucial role in combating HIV/AIDS.

The agency emphasized its focus on inclusive policies, accessible comprehensive healthcare, and educational efforts to enable women to make informed decisions about their sexual and reproductive health. With targeted interventions and community engagement, NACA aims to safeguard and enhance the dignity of women.

The NACA head also expressed gratitude to those contributing to women’s rights and the HIV/AIDS global response, urging continued collaboration towards a future where women are free from HIV/AIDS.

NACA reports that in Nigeria, approximately 1.8 million people live with HIV, with around 1.63 million undergoing Antiretroviral Therapy.