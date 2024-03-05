ShopRite, SPAR In Enugu Sealed Off Over Tax Evasion Allegations

Enugu State Internal Revenue Service (ESIRS) has sealed the Enugu outlets of ShopRite, Spar and other supermarkets in Enugu over their alleged failure to pay purchase tax to the government.

Naija News gathered that the officials from ESIRS, who initiated the enforcement drive on Tuesday morning, have also issued warnings to other establishments, such as Roban and Mama Onyinye restaurant.

The head of the ESIRS Department overseeing eateries, bars, hotels, and shopping malls, Egwuonwu Perpetual, mentioned that despite several visits to the closed malls to solicit proof of purchase tax.

She clarified that their only enforcement was on securing purchase tax from buyers whenever they shopped at their outlets.

Egwuonwu highlighted their efforts to encourage certain parties to timely remit their taxes, noting their reluctance and failure to follow through on these directives.

She pointed out that while Roban Stores had complied with the tax remittance after meetings, displaying the IRS sticker as evidence, ShopRite had consistently resisted efforts to comply, offering excuses and failing to fulfill a promise to address the issue by the end of February.

With no communication from ShopRite by March, Egwuonwu affirmed that the malls would stay closed until these tax issues were resolved.