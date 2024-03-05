Money From Music Streams Is Not Substantial – Bad Boy Timz

Nigerian singer, Olorunyomi Oloruntimilehin, aka Bad Boy Timz, has claimed that the revenue generated from music streams is not a sustainable income for artists.

He explained that many artists reinvest their earnings from music streams on music promotion.

The artist disclosed that he often seeks visas to go to other countries for tours, which is how he gets enough revenue from his music.

The ‘MJ’ crooner advised his colleagues to prioritise live shows, tours, and sponsorships to generate more revenue.

Speaking in a recent interview with Hip TV, Timz said: “As an artist you cannot depend on music streams because it is not substantial. Most of the earnings from music streams are reinvested on promotion.

“So, what I do is go on tours. I’m always trying to get Visas to tour different countries. I have been touring for over a year now. So I advised my colleagues to make more money from shows and seek sponsorships.”

Nigerian Singer, Lamboginny Becomes US Citizen

Meanwhile, Nigerian singer, Yinka Lawanson, better known as Lamboginny, danced excitedly as he became a US citizen.

Naija News reports that the ‘God is not done’ crooner made this known in a post on his Instagram page.

The singer and his wife were over the moon as he received his papers on Monday, March 4.

Lamboginny said he cried, danced and screamed in disbelief at how God turned his life around.

He wrote, “Today, I officially became an American citizen 🇺🇸 🎉 Just look at God 🤯 Words can’t describe how grateful I’m to God almighty and my beautiful Bambiii for standing with me throughout the process.

“I have cried, danced and screamed in disbelief at how God turn my life around. I’m a living testimony of GOD’S GRACE! THANK YOU FATHER GOD FOR EVERYTHING YOU HAVE DONE FOR ME and Special thanks to my beautiful Bambiii for believing in me and coming on this journey with me. LOVE YOU SO MUCH 💜😍🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🎉🎉🎊 GOD IS NOT DONE”