Military’s Effort To End Terrorism, Banditry Affected By Misinformation – CDS Declares

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Chris Musa, has disclosed that the military’s unwavering dedication to ending terrorism and banditry in the country is being affected by misinformation.

Musa, who spoke during a national convention/retreat on civil society/military partnership in mitigating crisis in the north-central region, organized by the Middle Belt Journalists Forum (MBJF), reiterated the military’s commitment to providing maximum security for Nigerians, Naija News reports.

The CDS, who expressed concern over the impact of misinformation, which has led to a distorted perception of the military and the unfortunate rise in violence within communities, emphasized the military’s impartiality and called for mutual understanding between soldiers and the host communities they serve.

Represented by the Chief of Staff at Operation Safe Haven, OpSH, Brigadier-General Michael Agi, at the event in Jos, Plateau State, the CDS said: “You have resolved to be a part of a sustainable effort to clear either the misinformation or effects of fake news, especially in the social media, which is largely accountable for the wrong perceptions of the military and the escalations of killings in the region.

“This retreat is coming at the right time when misinformation about our operations is undermining our strong determination to end terrorism and banditry.

“Let me assure Nigerians of the neutrality of the armed forces in dealing with ugly challenges facing the nation generally and the region in particular.

“I have listened to your complaints and we will address them squarely… the soldiers you see fighting for you are your soldiers, they need your support, especially on information.”

The Governor of Plateau State, Caleb Mutfwang, also spoke at the event, emphasizing the collaboration between his administration and journalists to foster peaceful coexistence regardless of affiliations.

The governor, represented by Samuel Tsoho, the Permanent Secretary of the State Ministry of Information and Communication, mentioned the establishment of a committee dedicated to the resettlement of internally displaced persons (IDPs).

Mutfwang highlighted the importance of the retreat in tackling the security issues affecting the Middle Belt region.

Professor Sampson Terwase, from the National Defence College in Abuja, emphasized the importance of increased advocacy and public awareness in order to foster a comprehensive understanding between citizens and the military in the ongoing battle against insecurity.

On his part, the President of the Forum, Jonathan Ipaa, along with other speakers such as Aboi Madaki, the National President of Plateau Initiative for the Advancement of the Natives (PIDAN), called for immediate action to address the issue of insecurity and ensure food security.

Professor Terwase highlighted the alarming situation in the Middle Belt region, stating that its economy was under attack and the region itself was vulnerable.

He further explained that the attackers had taken control of the food basket, leaving it empty, while also occupying the markets. PIDAN expressed concern over the encroachment of herders on farmlands, which forced the native population into camps.

Professor Terwase emphasized that the people of the Middle Belt were not beggars, but rather individuals in need of security from marauding killers in order to reclaim their livelihoods.

“People now farm within communities, while vast farmlands are occupied by terrorists. This is affecting us terribly in terms of food production,” he said.