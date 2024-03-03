Two Bags Of Rice For A Minor: Police Reveals New Tricks By ‘Criminals’

The Lagos State Command of the Nigeria Police Force has exposed the new tactics employed by scammers to acquire rice from traders in Lagos State.

In a terse statement released via his X handle on Saturday, the State’s Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, narrated how someone approached a trader, obtained two bags of rice and left behind a minor.

According to him, the suspected criminal told the trader that he forgot his money at home and left behind the child as assurance he was returning with the money.

Unfortunately for the trader, the scammer did not return.

Hundeyin warn traders to exercise caution when dealing with their business associates in other not to fall victim as such.

The Lagos PRO shared: “Traders, this is for you. Something happened for the umpteenth time yesterday. Someone approached a rice seller with a minor to buy bags of rice. He ‘discovered’ he forgot his money at home and left his little ‘brother’ behind as assurance that he was not running away. He went away with two bags of rice. After hours of waiting, the seller asked the minor left behind to take him to ‘their’ house.

“The minor denied knowing the man, saying, ‘He just saw me on the road and asked me to escort him to buy something.’ The seller took him home all the same. Meanwhile, the minor’s parents were already going through trauma looking for him.

“Traders, beware! Insist that they leave with their brother or sister and bring the money before they can take any item.”