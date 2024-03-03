Price Of Refilling Cooking Gas Per Kg In Nigeria

The cost of refilling cooking gas in Nigeria has become a critical concern for households across the nation.

As of March 3, 2024, the average price for refilling cooking gas per kilogram stands at N1,300, marking a significant consideration for budgeting within Nigerian families.

The price remains relatively uniform across states, with minor variances sometimes as little as N50.

The versatility of cooking gas, now widely used not only for culinary purposes but also for powering generators, has led to a surge in demand.

This increased application, particularly for those utilizing gas carburetors in generators, underscores the growing reliance on cooking gas as a multi-use energy source.

However, it’s crucial to note that a kilogram of cooking gas offers about 7½ hours of usage for cooking but dwindles to merely 3 to 4 hours when powering generators.

The dynamics of cooking gas prices are subject to change, reflecting the fluidity of the gas sector in Nigeria. This variability necessitates continual updates to provide consumers with the most current information on gas costs.

Cylinder Capacity and Pricing

The cost of refilling cooking gas varies depending on the cylinder capacity, with options ranging from 3kg to 50kg.

One of the most common sizes for households, the 12.5kg cylinder, exemplifies the challenges faced by consumers.

Refilling a 12.5kg cylinder now costs an average of N16,200, a price point that significantly impacts family budgets. It’s also noteworthy that the weight of an empty 12.5kg cylinder should range between 14.5 to 15.5kg to ensure safety and capacity for the gas; cylinders weighing exactly 12.5kg or less may not meet the required standards.

The financial strain of these prices on Nigerian households cannot be overstated, especially in a country where a substantial segment of the population relies on cooking gas for daily meal preparation and, increasingly, for electricity generation.

Prices of refilling cooking gas for different sizes of cylinders:

1kg – 1,300

2kg – 2,600

3kg – N3,900

5kg – N6,500

6kg – N7,800

8kg – N10,000

9kg – N11,300

10kg – N13,000

12kg – N15,600

12.5kg – N16,250

25kg – N32,500

50kg – N65,000

How Long Cooking Gas Lasts for Cooking

1kg – 7.5 hours

3kg – 22.5 hours

5kg – 37.5 hours

6kg – 45 hours

12kg – 90 hours

12.5kg – 93.75 hours

25kg – 187.5 hours

50kg – 375 hours