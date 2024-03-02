Five Dead As Bandits Attack Katsina Villages, Burn Police Station

Bandits have attacked at least three villages in the Kurfi Local Government Area of Katsina State, killing five persons during the invasion.

Naija News learned that the gunmen reportedly stormed Wurma village on Thursday evening and opened fire sporadically, forcing residents to scamper to safer areas.

According to SaharaReporters, the bandits burnt down a police station during the attack, while the affected villagers have taken refuge in other communities in the state.

The villagers also staged a peaceful protest on Friday, demanding the restoration of security.

A surviving resident told the news platform that, “They (bandits) attacked at about 6:30 pm and killed five heads of households. They also carted away valuables, that’s why our people came out to protest.”

“As we speak our village has been sacked, no single human being lives there again. We have abandoned everything to stay alive,” another resident added.

The Commissioner for Homeland Security, Nasir Babangida Ma’azu, has confirmed the incident, saying that terrorists had intensified attacks in the area.

Ma’zau added that Lambo and Guda villages under Kurfi local government have also been sacked by the terrorists.

He said, “During the first raid the bandits went from house-to-house hunting for those to kidnap. On their second visit, they burnt down the police station, forcing the residents to run for their lives.”